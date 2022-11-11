Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXFY. Loop Capital raised shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

EXFY stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. Expensify has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million. Expensify had a positive return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Expensify by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expensify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

