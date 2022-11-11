Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Express Price Performance

NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 762,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,298. Express has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $464.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.62 million. Express had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Express will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Express Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Express by 10.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,785,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.