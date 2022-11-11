Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 762,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,298. Express has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $464.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.62 million. Express had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Express will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
