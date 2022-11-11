Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at $3,713,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exterran by 133.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 153,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Exterran by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 40,881 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

