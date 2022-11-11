Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Exterran Price Performance
Shares of EXTN stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.
