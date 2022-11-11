Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,364,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,572,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 123,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of XOM traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 635,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,536,348. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

