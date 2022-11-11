Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $597.80.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded up $19.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $601.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.01 and a 200 day moving average of $427.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $558.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after acquiring an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the second quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.