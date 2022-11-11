Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$995.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of FFH opened at C$726.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$650.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$666.19. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$525.61 and a twelve month high of C$742.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.69.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The company had revenue of C$8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 93.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

