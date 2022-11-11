Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

BLK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $759.60. 34,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,796. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $618.24 and its 200 day moving average is $636.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

