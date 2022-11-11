Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BLK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $759.60. 34,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,796. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $618.24 and its 200 day moving average is $636.63.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
