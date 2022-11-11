Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,417,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. 25,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,744. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

