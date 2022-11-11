Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,411,000 after acquiring an additional 421,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,364,000 after acquiring an additional 228,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

