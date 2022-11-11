Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.82.
NYSE:LLY traded down $12.40 on Friday, reaching $356.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,601. The company has a market cap of $338.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
