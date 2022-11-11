Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $260,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.43. The company had a trading volume of 44,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,053. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average is $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

