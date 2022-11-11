Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $216.99

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.99 ($2.50) and traded as low as GBX 194.64 ($2.24). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 196 ($2.26), with a volume of 1,679,674 shares traded.

Fidelity China Special Situations Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 239.98.

Insider Activity at Fidelity China Special Situations

In other Fidelity China Special Situations news, insider Georgina Field purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £5,197.50 ($5,984.46).

About Fidelity China Special Situations

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

