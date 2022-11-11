FIGS’s (FIGS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s current price.
FIGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on FIGS to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.
Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.35. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
