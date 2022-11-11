FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Up 491.7% in October

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 491.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
FIH Mobile Stock Performance
Shares of FIH Mobile stock remained flat at $2.03 on Friday. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. FIH Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3.50.
About FIH Mobile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIH Mobile (FXCNY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.