FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Up 491.7% in October

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 491.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

FIH Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of FIH Mobile stock remained flat at $2.03 on Friday. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. FIH Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

