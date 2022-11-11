Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.19

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.19 and traded as high as C$12.38. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$12.38, with a volume of 38,769 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FC shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 97.50%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

Featured Articles

