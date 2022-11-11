First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Acceptance Price Performance
Shares of FACO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 5,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175. First Acceptance has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.
About First Acceptance
