First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of FACO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 5,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175. First Acceptance has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

About First Acceptance

(Get Rating)

See Also

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.