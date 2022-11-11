First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the October 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCP traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,640. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

