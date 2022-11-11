First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 2nd

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at C$12.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.54. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$8.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4,256.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total transaction of C$26,721.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,979.40. In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total transaction of C$548,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,645,500. Also, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$26,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at C$160,979.40. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $248,400 and sold 63,344 shares worth $715,802.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

