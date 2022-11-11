First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.17% of First Solar worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 22,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Solar by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America upped their price target on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.85. 76,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,476. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 178.43 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

