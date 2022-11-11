First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.54

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $5.38. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 27,467 shares changing hands.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 56.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

