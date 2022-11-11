First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.54

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $5.38. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 27,467 shares changing hands.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.