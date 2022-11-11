First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 446.2% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $1,628,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 60,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FBZ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,467. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

