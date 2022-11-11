First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Up 95.3% in October

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the October 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. 2,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,953. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

