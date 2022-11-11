First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,100 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the October 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.72. 475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

