First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the October 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of IFV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.09. 18,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $23.91.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
