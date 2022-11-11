First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the October 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IFV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.09. 18,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 769,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 65,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 225,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.