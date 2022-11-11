First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDIV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,728,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:DDIV traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,289. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

