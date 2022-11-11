First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 1,460,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,706,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $607,723,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,092,000 after acquiring an additional 274,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,983,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,435,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,902,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 800,204 shares during the last quarter.

