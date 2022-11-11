First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the October 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 791.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 22.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.