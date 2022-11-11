First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

