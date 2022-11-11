First Washington CORP Buys 20,513 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Washington CORP lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,032,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 338,936 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 26.7% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 76,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 134.5% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 142,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,439,060. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

