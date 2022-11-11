First Washington CORP Cuts Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

First Washington CORP lowered its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Tenable accounts for 2.3% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tenable by 45.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 47,669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,368 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 72.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 19.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 20.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.73. 41,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,551. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,396.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,396.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,774. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

