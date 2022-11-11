First Washington CORP Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Washington CORP decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.16 on Friday, reaching $90.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,926,042. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $215.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

