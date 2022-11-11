First Washington CORP Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Washington CORP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.7% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology Price Performance

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,987,108. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

