First Washington CORP Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Washington CORP reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 49.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.1 %

MDT stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 413,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,223. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $122.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

