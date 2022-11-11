First Washington CORP Sells 4,181 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

First Washington CORP reduced its stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Landsea Homes makes up 2.7% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Washington CORP owned approximately 1.90% of Landsea Homes worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,048. The company has a market cap of $220.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Landsea Homes

LSEA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

In related news, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $49,522. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.