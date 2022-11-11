Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.22

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 26750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,989. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

