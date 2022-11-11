Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.22

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 26750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Flex Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Flex
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.
Further Reading
