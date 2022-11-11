Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,184,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 130.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after buying an additional 208,455 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna Dividend Announcement

CI opened at $323.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $331.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

