Flputnam Investment Management Co. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $147.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average of $141.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

