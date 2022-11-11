Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 243 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $344.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.37 and a 200-day moving average of $288.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $389.15.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.45.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

