Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 16,251 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

