Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 17,252 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,252 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $224.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.27.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

