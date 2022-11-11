Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 588 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 52.2% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Up 14.3 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.03. The stock has a market cap of $392.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

