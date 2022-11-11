Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 779 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 8.5% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $51.87 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

