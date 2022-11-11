Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.31 and last traded at $93.31. 379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $92.83.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicle spare parts transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

