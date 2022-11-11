Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Shares Down 7.9%

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.81). 25,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 109,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.88).

Foresight VCT Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.17.

Foresight VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Foresight VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

