Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Forian Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FORA traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,681. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. Forian has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.21.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.
Forian Company Profile
Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
