Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Forian Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,681. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. Forian has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forian

Forian Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forian by 993.9% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 545,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forian by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 116,676 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forian by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares in the last quarter.

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

