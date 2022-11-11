Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FWONK. Barclays increased their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Formula One Group stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Formula One Group has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -448.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.