Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $644.59 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 3.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.