Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.
Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 7.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $644.59 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 3.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
