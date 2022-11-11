Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 1.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in IQVIA by 20.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $310,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 26.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.14. 16,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.69.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

