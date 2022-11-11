Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($58.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

