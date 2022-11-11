Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 25.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,883,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 46.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 21.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $512.97. 75,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,663. The company has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

